Watch Brandon Figueroa vs Javier Nicolas Chacon Live on FS1

Premier Boxing Champions heads to the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas on August 24, to host a headliner featuring Texas native Brandon Figueroa taking on Argentine Javier Nicolas Chacon in a 12-round super bantamweight fight.

Also on the card is undefeated Stephen Fulton Jr. and Houston’s Darwin Price and undefeated light welterweight contender.

Brandon Figueroa (19-0, 14 KOs) is the younger brother of former world champion Omar Figueroa. He has an undefeated record and is more of a technical boxer than his pressure fighting brother.

He currently owns the interim WBA 122-pound title and a win tonight will likely put him next in line for a crack at the official belt.







Tonight Figueroa takes on a much older and experienced Javier Nicolas Chacon (29-4-1, 9 KOs) who at 38 will try to use his knowledge in the ring to overcome the youth of the 22-year-old rising star.

The TV broadcast opening bout features another undefeated American super bantamweight standout, Stephen Fulton Jr., taking on fellow undefeated contender Isaac Avelar.

PBC on FS1 Fight Card

Brandon Figueroa vs Javier Nicolas Chacon

Stephen Fulton vs Isaac Avelar

Omar Juarez vs Gino De La Paz

Jaime Arboleda vs Victor Betancourt

Darwin Price vs Aaron Herrera

Raymond Guajardo vs McArio Del Castillo

Sean Garcia vs Nestor Robledo

Damien Vazquez vs Josue Morales

Cesar Cantu vs Eddie Hines

Nelson Hampton vs Jesus Arevalo

Raphael Murphy vs Larry Pryor

Arnold Alejandro vs Kevin Hoskins

Dimas DeLeon vs Roberto Pucheta

Angel Alejandro vs Eric Manriquez

Watch Live on FOX Sports 1 August 24, 2019 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.