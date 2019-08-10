Watch Jason Sosa vs Lydell Rhodes Live Stream on ESPN+

When the original headliner Carl Frampton was pulled from the card last minute with a freak hand injury from an accident while waiting in the hotel lobby, Jason Sosa and Lydell Rhodes stepped up to fill the main event slot for the ESPN+ card on August 10th.

The Top Rank card takes place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and is filled with young talent.

Jason Sosa (22-3-4, 15 KOs) is a former WBA super featherweight world champion and he comes from Camden, New Jersey.

Sosa held the WBA title after winning an upset TKO victory over then undefeated Javier Fortuna in Beijing, China. He lost to Vasiliy Lomachenko and Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2017, and bounced back with a two-fight win streak.







He hopes to make it a three fight streak and shine as the main event for Saturday’s card. His main goal is to get back into title contention and win another world championship.

Haskell Lydell Rhodes (27-3-1, 13 KOs) has fought as high as welterweight, and tonight he goes down to 130-pounds to take on Sosa.

Rhodes has three losses all to top caliber opponents Sergey Lipinets, Edner Cherry and Omar Douglas.

The 31-year-old Oklahoma born fighter, used to train and fought in mixed martial arts before committing to boxing. He trained under Floyd Mayweather Sr. and was a main sparring partner for Manny Pacquiao for several of his big fight camps.

On Saturday night, he is looking to make a name for himself against a former world champion as the main event of a Top Rank on ESPN+ card.

Top Rank on ESPN+ Fight Card

Super-Featherweight – Jason Sosa vs. Lydell Rhodes

Middleweight – Edgar Berlanga vs. Gregory Trenel

Featherweight – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Adan Gonzales

Welterweight – Paul Kroll vs. Shinard Bunch

Heavyweight – Sonny Conto vs. Guillermo Del Rio

Featherweight – Donald Smith vs. Raheem Abdullah

Super Bantamweight – Jeremy Adorno vs. Fernando Robles

Sosa-Rhodes will stream live on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT on ESPN+.