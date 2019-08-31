Watch Jeff Horn vs Michael Zerafa Live Stream Online

Former WBO world welterweight champion Jeff “The Hornet” Horn returns to the boxing ring ready to make a run at the middleweight division, as he takes on Michael “Pretty Boy” Zerafa at the Bendigo Stadium in Victoria, Australian on August 31 live online on Main Event Foxtel.

Horn (19-1-1, 13 KOs) is best known for his upset victory over Filipino ring legend and international sport icon Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao.

The fight with Pacquiao was a career defining moment for the 31-year-old former school teacher. He was able to pull off the upset and win the WBO welterweight title.

He defended the belt against British contender Gary Corcoran stopping him by TKO, but eventually losing the title when he fought in the USA against American pound for pound king Terence Crawford.







Horn felt he wasn’t allowed to fight his fight against Crawford and felt the refs constant involved hindered his ability to apply pressure to break down the undefeated American star.

After the TKO loss to Crawford, Horn went back home to Australia went up to middleweight and knocked out Aussie star Anthony Mundine.

He feels his frame is a lot stronger moving up in weight and would like to make a run at any of the title holders in the division like Ryota Murata, Canelo Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin, but he would still be open to a rematch with Manny Pacquiao, the fight could be fought at a catchweight of 152 lbs.

Michael Zerafa (26-3, 15 KOs) is a 27-year-old middleweight contender from Melbourne who campaigned at super welterweight as well.

His only two losses came at the ends of former world champions Peter Quillin and Kell Brook. He is a local favorite and this will be a great all Australia brawl

Battle of Bendigo Fight Card

Middleweight – Jeff Horn vs Michael Zerafa

Super Bantamweight – Brock Jarvis vs Ernesto Saulong

Super Bantamweight – Shannon O’Connell vs Bianca Elmir

Heavyweight – Joseph Goodall vs Christian Ndzie Tsoye

Light Heavyweight – Issac Hardman vs Mitchell Whitelaw

Super Welterweight – Andrew Hunt vs Ankush Hooda

Women’s Featherweight – Lorrinda Webb vs Reanne Ware

Middleweight – Damien Lock vs Bo Belbin

Watch Horn vs. Zerafa live on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 7:00 PM AEST live streamed on foxtel (mainevent.com.au/boxing/horn-v-zerafa)