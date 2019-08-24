Watch Juan Francisco Estrada vs Dewayne Beamon Live Stream Online

Matchroom and Zanfer promotions will hold an exciting night of boxing at the Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico on Saturday night with a WBC super flyweight world championship main event between Mexican champion Juan Francisco Estrada and American challenger Dewayne Beamon.

The fights will be shown live online through the DAZN streaming app and in Mexico on TV Azteca 7.

Juan Francisco Estrada (39-3 26 KOs) is one of the best pound for pound boxers out of Mexico. He fights in a similar style to Mexican great Juan Manuel Marquez and uses a bull fighter style with counter punches in combination.

He got revenge over Thai champion Wisaksil Wangek in April of 2019 and won the WBC title in the process.







Tonight he will be in against a fighter with nothing to lose and will be motivated to shine in front of his hometown crowd in his first title defense.

Dewayne Beamon (16-1-1, 11 KOs) comes from North Carolina and from 2017 on the American has fought in Mexico so he is familiar with the crowd and not worried about the hometown advantage.

This is Beamon’s first world title fight, a win over Estrada would be a huge upset and he is looking to make a name for himself by shocking the world tonight in Mexico.

British stars Liam Smith and Jono Carrol will also be on the card, as well as undefeated heavyweight sensation Filip Hrgovic (8-0 6 KOs) coming off an impressive first round KO in his last fight.

Fight Card

Super Flyweight Championship – Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Dewayne Beamon (WBC title)

Middleweight – Liam Smith vs. Mario ‘Aguila’ Lozano

Heavyweight – Filip Hrgovic vs. Mario Heredia

Lightweight – Jono Carrol vs. Eleazar Valenzuela

Super Middleweight – Alexis Espino vs. Oscar Soto

Light Welterweight – Shakram Giyasov vs. Darleys Perez

Featherweight – Irving Turrubiates vs. Neil Jhon Tabano

Super Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs. Jose Esparza

Live Stream in the USA on DAZN, and in Mexico on Azteca 7, on August 24, 2019, at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT.