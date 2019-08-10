WATCH Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs Evert Bravo LIVE on Azteca TV

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. returns to the ring on August 10 to face Evert Bravo at the Estadio Antonio R. Marquez in San Juan de los Lagos, Jalisco, Mexico live on TV Azteca.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-3-1, 32 KOs) hasn’t been in the ring since losing a unanimous decision to Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in 2017.

Chavez Jr. carries the name of his legendary father but hasn’t lived up to the expectation that go along with the name.

His father was the most respected and beloved boxer out of Mexico in the 90s when he reigned from 130 to 147 pounds and filled up stadiums because of his warrior heart and aggressive style.







Chavez Jr. was able to become a world champion at middleweight and defended his WBC title several times before losing it to Sergio Martinez in a lackluster fight. Chavez barely threw punches and only had one good round when he was able to hurt Martinez late but it wasn’t enough and he ended up losing a decision.

He has been called lazy and it shows in the way he would balloon up in weight sometimes as high as 230 lbs. He has went through several different trainers but his best success came when he worked with hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach.

Chavez will take on Colombian boxer Evert Bravo (25-10-1, 19 KOs) in what is likely a tune up fight to help him get back in form.

Bravo has lost three of his last four bouts by knockout and was picked as an opponent to help gauge where Chavez is at coming back from a long layoff.



Box Azteca Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Evert Bravo

Super Bantamweight – Francisco Horta vs. Francisco Alarcon

Flyweight – Jessica Nery vs. Barbara Martinez

Lightweight – Fernando Molina vs. Giovani Alexander

Bantamweight – Martin Jimenez vs. Cristian Medina

Junior Middleweight – Oscar Tapia vs. Jesús Alberto Morales

Chavez Jr-Bravo airs on Saturday, August 10, 2019 on Azteca 7, Canal Space at 9:00 PT.