WATCH Michael Conlan vs Diego Alberto Ruiz, Chris Jenkins vs Paddy Gallagher Live Online

Top Rank on ESPN heads to Falls Park in Belfast, Ireland to host Michael Conlan vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz, Chris Jenkins vs. Paddy Gallagher, and Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias on August 3rd live on ESPN+ in the USA.

The boxing event will be filled with local Irish talent and should be a fun night of fights.

Conlan (11-0, 6 KOs) the popular Irish Olympic star is quickly rising the ranks in the featherweight division. He is now fighting 10 round bouts and is right on the verge of landing a top 10 opponent soon.

With the proper guidance by promotional suit Top Rank, Conlan is getting better as he goes on. Tonight he will take on a tough Argentine boxer who is on a 10 fight win streak.







Ruiz (21-2, 10 KOs) comes from Argentina and has never fought outside of his native country. When he takes on Conlan in Ireland he will be fighting for the first time on foreign soil and it will be an interesting test for the 25-year-old orthodox boxer.

Chris ‘Rok’n’Rolla’ Jenkins will put his BBBofC British welterweight title on the line against Irish Paddy ‘Pat-Man’ Gallagher. The two will also fight for the vacant Commonwealth welterweight belt.

Luis Arias a top middleweight contender will take on Irish fan favorite Luke Keeler in a 10 round middleweight bout.

Arias lost to Daniel Jacobs and had a Draw with Gabriel Rosado. He will not go to Ireland to face a local middleweight boxer in hopes of getting back in the win column and help revive his boxing career. Keeler is also looking at this as an opportunity to shine and also prolong his boxing career.

Top Rank on ESPN Belfast Fight Card

Featherweight – Michael Conlan vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz (10 Rounds)

Welterweight – Chris Jenkins vs. Paddy Gallagher (12 Rounds

Middleweight – Luis Arias vs. Luke Keeler (10 Rounds)

Super Middleweight – Steve Collins Jr. vs. Padraig McCrory (8 Rounds)

Super Lightweight – Sean McComb vs. Renald Garrido (8 Rounds)

Watch the fights on August 3, 2019 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT Live Stream on ESPN+.