Watch Vladimir Shishkin vs DeAndre Ware, Shohjahon Ergashev and Arnold Khegai Live on ShoBox

ShoBox: The New Generation returns with a stacked card of undefeated prospects ready to make a name for themselves in the boxing world. The bill is headlined by undefeated Russian Vladimir Shishkin taking on American DeAndre Ware in a super middleweight main event showdown.

The ShoBox card promoted by Salita and Tony Holden Promotions will take place at the Central Park Community Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma on Friday, August 3rd.

Vladimir Shishkin (8-0, 5 KOs) has fought the majority of his bouts in Russia, on Friday night he will make his USA boxing debut against American DeAndre Ware (13-1-2, 8 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio.

The Undefeated super middleweight prospect would like to make a statement and made sure not to take any soft touches in his American debut. Ware is a very crafty boxer, who can give any fighter fits in the ring. This will be a good measuring stick for Shishkin and if he doesn’t come in focused the American could pull off an upset.







Undefeated super lightweight prospect Shohjahon “Descendant of Tamerlane” Ergashev (16-0, 14 KOs) of Uzbekistan will take on tough Mexican journeyman Abdiel Ramirez (24-4-1, 22 KOS) in a 10 rounder. This will be a good fight for the 27-year-old Ergashev because Ramirez is a hard hitting pressure fighter who will bring the fight to him.

Arnold Khegai (15-0-1, 10 KOs) of Ukraine, resides and trains out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and campaigns at the 122 lbs super bantamweight division. Tonight the unblemished boxer takes on Russian southpaw Vladimir Tikhonov (17-1, 10 KOs) and with a win tonight he is eager to continue on his path to a world title shot.

ShoBox Fight Card August 23

Super Middleweight – Vladimir Shishkin vs. DeAndre Ware

Light Welterweight – Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Abdiel Ramirez

Super Bantamweight – Arnold Khegai vs. Vladimir Tikhonov

The televised bouts air on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME.