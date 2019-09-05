Azat Hovhannisyan vs Franklin Manzanilla Live Stream Information

Golden Boy Promotions presents another Thursday Night Fights card from the Belasco Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, featuring a super bantamweight main event Azat Hovhannisyan vs Franklin Manzanilla. The September 5th fights will be streamed live online through DAZN, RingTV and Facebook Watch.

Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (17-3, 14 KOs) is an exciting puncher from Armenia. He currently resides in the Los Angeles area and the 31-year-old has upset wins over Ronny Rios and Sergio “El Frio Finito” Frias before landing a world title shot in 2018 against WBC champion Rey Vargas. Even though he fell short in his first title bid to Vargas, he put on a competitive performance losing by unanimous decision.

Tonight Hovhannisyan will try to continue his impressive 3-fight KO win streak against a tough Mexican slugger in Franklin Manzanilla.

Franklin Manzanilla (18-5, 17 KOs) is coming off a decision loss to WBC super bantamweight Rey Vargas and would like to bounce back with a win tonight.







The Venezuela native is a knockout puncher with 17 of his 18 wins coming by way of stoppage. Hovhannisyan versus Manzanilla could end in a KO with the punching power and offensive style each contender posses.

The winner moves one step closer to another world title shot and hopefully put on a fight of the year candidate tonight.

Golden Boy will also showcase undefeated Puerto Rican prospect Edwin Valentin who is 8 and 0 with all wins by KO. Valentin who will make his USA debut tonight, is a knockout puncher and will take on Deivi Julio Bassa in a 130-pound bout.

Golden Boy Thursday Night Fights Card

Super Bantamweight – Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Franklin Manzanilla

Super Featherweight – Edwin Valentin vs. Deivi Julio Bassa

Super Featherweight – James Wilkins vs. Luis May

Middleweight – Chris Ousley vs. Even Alexis Torres

Light Welterweight – Herbert Acevedo vs. Martin Martinez

The first fight of the evening starts at 5:30pm PT on Thursday, September 5, 2019 the event can be viewed for FREE online through live stream on RingTV.com and Facebook.com/GoldenBoyFN