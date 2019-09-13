Devin Haney vs Zaur Abdullaev Live Stream on DAZN

One of the hottest lightweight prospects in boxing Devin Haney will take on fellow undefeated Zaur Abdullaev in the main event on the Friday the 13th Matchroom Boxing card from the Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden in New York City, live streamed online through DAZN.

The co-main event will be a WBO women’s featherweight championship featuring the undefeated champion Heather Hardy defending her title belt against multiple division champion Amanda Serrano.

Hardy and Serrano both made forays into the world of Mixed Martial Arts, because they felt the pay was much better. Tonight will put the battle tested veteran in against the younger and more explosive pound for pound star.

Devin Haney (22-0, 14 KOs) is only 20 years old and has already amassed an impressive 22 fight resume. The young prospect out of San Francisco, California continues to get better each fight and he feels he is ready to fight for a world title before his 21st birthday.







His biggest win came against Mexican Juan Carlos Burgos a former world title challenger in 2018.

Tonight he main event’s a card from NY on DAZN against an undefeated Russian prospect Zaur Abdullaev (11-0 7 KOs).

Abdullaev’s biggest win came when he defeated veteran Philly fighter Henry “Hank” Lundy by unanimous decision. This will be his USA debut and he would like to upset the American favorite to make himself known in the boxing world.

Haney vs. Abdullaev is a WBC interim title fight putting the winner at the top of the list to challenge the current belt holder Vasyl Lomachenko.

Friday the 13th Fight Card

Lightweight – Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Heather Hardy vs. Amanda Serrano (WBO title)

Heavyweight – Michael Hunter vs. Sergey Kuzmin

Welterweight – Daniyar Yeleussinov vs. Reshard Hicks

Haney vs. Abdullaev Live Stream Undercard



DAZN USA

The Live Stream of tonight’s fights start on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 7:00 pm ET/PT on DAZN