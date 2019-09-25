How to Watch Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter PPV live online

The big IBF/WBC welterweight unification Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. vs. “Showtime” Shawn Porter Pay-Per-View is just around the corner and fight fans will be able to watch the fight online via live stream on various devices.

Premier Boxing Champions on FOX PPV held two successful boxing events starting with Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia and Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao vs. Keith “One Time” Thurman.

Both PPV events were widely successful doing well over 300,000 buys and this one is predicted to be a hit as well. FOX has proven a major player in boxing pushing the sport to mainstream like no other network has in recent years.

Spence Jr. is an undefeated technical boxer-puncher from Texas and holds the IBF welterweight title. He is widely regarded as the boogeyman of the 147-pound division because of his ability to fight out of the Southpaw stance and use his length and power to keep fighters from being able close the gap and get in on him.

Porter wants to be the first fighter to really get in close on Spence and smother him with a high pressure style. Every other fighter has been kept at a distance with Spence and had difficulty getting close to apply pressure, Porter has the style to do that, but can he do it remains to be seen on Saturday night.

Porter is a two-time welterweight champion, he held the IBF title from 2013-2014 but lost it to Kell Brook, Spence went on to defeat Brook by stoppage to claim that IBF belt.

Porter became a champion for a second time when he defeated Danny Garcia for the vacant WBC belt and successfully defended it against tricky Cuban Yordenis Ugas.

September 28th will bring the fireworks to Los Angeles and Spence Jr. and Porter promise to put on a show with the victor possibly landing a mega fight with WBA champion Manny Pacquiao next.

PBC on FOX PPV Fight Card

IBF/WBC Welterweight Championship Main Event

Errol Spence Jr 25-0-0 vs Shawn Porter 30-2-1

WBC Super Middleweight Championship

Anthony Dirrell 33-1-1 vs David Benavidez 21-0-0

Welterweight

Josesito Lopez 36-8-0 vs John Molina Jr 30-8-0

Junior Lightweight

Mario Barrios 24-0-0 vs Batyr Akhmedov 7-0-0

How to Watch the Spence vs. Porter PPV Fight

Date: September 28th, 9PM ET/6PM PT

Venue: Staples Center in Downtown, Los Angeles, CA

Viewers can purchase the PPV online ($74.99) and live stream on all supported devices with the FOX Sports app.

Visit foxsports.com/boxing/pbc/pay-per-view-spence-jr-vs-porter-97 for more info.