Jaime Munguia vs. Patrick Allotey Live Stream Undercard

Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN USA will live stream the preliminary undercard bouts for the Jaime Munguia vs. Patrick Allotey WBO junior middleweight championship event FREE on YouTube (video on page).

Jaime Munguia is one of Mexico’s star boxers, and before he became a junior middleweight world champion he fought on the undercards of many professional boxing events to hone his craft.

Tonight Golden Boy will broadcast the young up and coming talent on their roster as they slowly build up their career and adjust to the professional boxing atmosphere.

Ryan “Kingry” Garcia built up a local following by fighting at Fantasy Springs Casino. He was originally scheduled to be the co-main event tonight but due to his opponent Avery “A-Plus” Sparrow being arrested on Friday his bout was scraped.







Garcia like many of the young boxers on tonight’s card fought on these same type of live stream broadcast and he was able to build a cult like following with over 1 million Instagram followers.

Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins two ring legends who run Golden Boy Promotions believe broadcasting the prelim bouts helps give exposure to young talent. Before during Pay-Per-View boxing matches, only the main event undercard was shown, but with the internet and live streaming on DAZN fans can watched entire fight cards and maybe one day tell people they saw the next superstar when they were just starting out as prospects.

Prelim Undercard

Flyweight – Joselito Velazquez vs. Francisco Bonilla

Super Featherweight – Rafael Gramajo vs. Daniel Olea

Lightweight – Jorge Padron vs. Alejandro Reyes

Super Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs. Terry Fernandez

Munguia vs. Allotey Undercard YouTube Live Stream



Video by DAZN USA

Jaime Munguia vs. Patrick Allotey takes place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. on September 14, 2019 and will be streamed live on DAZN at 10:00/7:00 PM ET/PT.