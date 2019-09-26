Kell Brook: I’m not running away from Amir Khan, I’ve got his number

Former IBF world welterweight champion Kell Brook was on SKY sports in studio to discusses various topics on boxing including a possible fight with his arch-nemesis Amir Khan.

The Sheffield native has been chasing a showdown with his bitter rival Amir Khan since the two turned professional.

For Brook the chance to finally put his hands on Khan and shut him up for good is worth more than gold. For years Brook had to endure Khan telling people he got the better of him in sparring and fabricate stories about his sexuality and personal life.

Khan never seemed eager to face Brook in the ring and rather talk trash about him online and in interviews.

British boxing fans thought the fight would come to fruition the moment Khan signed a contract with Brook’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom boxing, but it was just a tease and Khan continued to avoid the bout.

“I’m not running away from that (Amir Khan) fight. I’ve got his number, to this day! I’ve got his number,” said Brook.

“I think we are both at this stage in our careers were we can lock horns and get it on.”

Even though the fight has never been close to being made, Brook is still holding out hope that the fight happens for the fans.

“I hope so, I believe it can happen now. The fans need to see this fight.”

Khan vs. Brook would do massive numbers in the UK. Even thought neither fighter is in their prime it will likely sell out a stadium and bring in loads of money.

Brook said if he doesn’t get the long anticipated fight with Khan, he has various options because he is promotional free agent. He could fight the likes of Terence Crawford, Mikey Garcia, Keith Thurman, or even the winner of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter since he fought both and would like a rematch with either guy.