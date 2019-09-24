Lenny Dykstra pulls out! It’s Screech from “Saved By The Bell” vs. Angry Bagel Guy

MLB baseball star Lenny “Nails” Dykstra was originally scheduled to fight “The Angry Bagel Guy” Chris Morgan on September 28 for Celebrity Boxing 69, but the troubled former baseball player announced on the Howard Stern show that he is pulling out of the boxing match to focus and prepare for an upcoming malpractice lawsuit.

Dykstra who played for the Mets and Phillies said the fight won’t be rescheduled and he has no plans to box any celebrity at this point.

Dykstra really promoted the event with several physical altercations with Chris Morgan at various public press events for the fight.

The Show must go on! Chris Morgan will face off against Dustin Diamond, better known as Screech from popular 80s TV show “Saved by the Bell” instead.

Celebrity boxing promoter Damon Feldman who is promoting the event reached out to Diamond to help salvage the main event and the former TV star agreed to step in and face Morgan on short notice.

Morgan who is best known for having his angry rant in a Bagel shop go viral online, will have to compete with a foot height difference. Morgan is 5’0 tall and Diamond is a bit over 6’0.

The size and reach advantage don’t concern Morgan because he has been training with UFC stars Chris Weidman and Al Iaquinta for the last several weeks to prepare him for his boxing match.

Diamond is no stranger to celeb boxing he fought Ron Palillo who played Horshack from the 70s TV show “Welcome Back, Kotter” back in 2002 on the short lived Celebrity Boxing show on FOX.

The Dykstra vs. Angry Bagel Guy was the more anticipated event, but this one should be interesting given the extreme size disparity between Diamond and Morgan.

The Celebrity Boxing 69 event will take place at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 28, 2019 and it will be live streamed on FITE TV.