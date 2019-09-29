LIVE STREAM: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter All Access Locker Room Cam

As the undercard bouts take place the main event participants go through their pre-fight rituals and fans will get an inside personal look at what goes on in the locker rooms of IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBC champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter as they wait for their welterweight unification.

You will see Celebs pop in to greet the fighters, family, friends, and other aspects of pre-fight preparation.

The referee and commission giving the instructions, the fighters warming up with their trainers, and their hands getting wrapped.

The calm before the storm is usually mental. Last minute mental prep and game planning.

Some fighters are happy and joking around as they wait for the ring walk, others are nervous and try to stay relaxed and quiet as possible.

Undefeated Errol Spence Jr. is the favorite heading into tonight’s championship bout, Shawn Porter is the underdog but feels he is being overlooked.

The winner has a huge opportunity to face the living legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao in what would be the biggest welterweight fight of recent memory, pitting the old lion versus the young lion. A Passing of the torch bout is on the line tonight.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter All-Access Locker Room LIVE Stream



Video by PBC on FOX