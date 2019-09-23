Manny Pacquiao doesn’t have to fight Spence or Crawford at this stage of his career

I always see comments on social media, boxing articles, YouTube, and forums where the same Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao critics will claim that he is avoiding certain fighters.

This has been going on for ages, and it’s gotten to the point where you have to wonder if these people have an unhealthy obsession or are they just fanboys of Floyd Mayweather who don’t want the Pacman to outshine the cherry picking exhibition fighter.

Pacquiao is the only 8-divsion world champion in boxing history. He has won so many world titles, beat so many future hall of fame fighters and at 40-years-old he just destroyed a 30-year-old prime undefeated Keith Thurman to capture the WBA super title.

What more does this legend have to prove? Nothing! Especially to those haters who just want to see him beat to a pulp by a younger stronger fighter. Pacquiao could be 65 and they will say he is ducking a 21-year-old boxer.

He is barely 5’5 and fighting way above his natural weight class. To top it off he is 40, and doing this as a full time Senator in the Philippines.

Some of these same critics are mad that Pacquiao is surpassing Mayweather in the ATG (All Time Great) list.

They fumed when Max Kellerman suggested the notion of Pacquiao being the best in history, it’s as if they refuse to allow some Filipino foreigner beat out their American legends.

These Pac haters have never given him the credit he deserves. They do not realize by dissing Pacman they hurt Mayweather’s legacy, because Floyd even acknowledged that the Pacquao win was his biggest and most notable significant win. So, if Pacquiao is not an ATG or a special fighter that means Floyds best win is nothing. So they just crapped all over their favorite fighters signature win without even knowing it.

There are rumblings that Mikey Garcia and Danny Garcia are front runners for Pacman’s next fight.

Again the same haters claiming Pacman is ducking the winner of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter will tell you these two choices are cherry picks. Mikey Garcia and Danny Garcia are two dangerous and credible opponents but the haters will tell you otherwise.

If Pacquiao chooses Mikey Garcia its likely a build up fight to see how Pacman does against him. Remember Errol Spence hit Mikey with everything and couldn’t drop him, if Pacquiao can drop or stop Mikey, that means a bigger PPV build up for a possible Pacquiao vs Spence title unification.

I even read comments suggesting Pacquiao is ducking or ducked Terence Crawford. That is laughable because Pacquiao had enough of being used and abused by Bob Arum and Top Rank, it finally took him getting robbed against Jeff Horn in Australia to realize this and he finally jumped ship. They probably would have robbed him on the cards against Crawford as well.

Pacquiao is at the point in his career where he can fight anyone he wants and that is because he paid his dues and put in the work. His accomplishments do the talking.

Tell these young fighters to go make a name for themselves by fighting each other. The real fight people want to see is Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford, now make that fight happen.

When Pacquiao does prove them wrong they come out with excuses like he was on steroids, avoided drug testing or the fighter was weight drained. They never want to give him full credit. So Pacman doesn’t have to prove these type of people wrong by fighting the boxers they demand he fight because at the end of the day they will never give him credit, they will just find more excuses to discredit him and his legacy.

I am an avid fan of boxing and video games. My first fight of memory was watching Prince Naseem Hamed destroy Kevin Kelly. I enjoy all aspects of the sport. My favorite current boxer is Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao. My favorite boxing match is Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo 1. I love watching boxing on Pay-Per-View more than being there live because you can really enjoy and watch the action from the best view. READ: Jessie Vargas has a real chance to beat Manny Pacquiao