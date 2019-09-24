Manny Pacquiao predicts Spence vs. Porter and says he could fight the winner

The welterweight division is heating up.

On September 28th in Downtown LA, we have a huge title unification bout between undefeated IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBC champion Shawn Porter.

The two champions have publicly stated if they win, they want to fight the Filipino ring legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao next to unify the WBA title and get one step closer to undisputed status.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao is coming off an impressive points victory over hard hitting Keith Thurman, a fighter ten years younger and with a high KO ratio. In the fight Pacman showed glimpses of his old self with a knockdown of Thurman in the first round, and a vicious body shot that had Thurman hurt bad running away in the 10th.

Pacquiao was streaming on his Instagram Live when he gave his take on the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter fight, and if he would fight the winner.

“It’s going to be a good fight, a close fight, but I think (Errol) Spence will win” said Pacquiao to his millions of Instagram followers when asked who wins the upcoming welterweight unification of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter.

“It’s not going to be a one sided fight. It’s going to be a competitive fight. The fans must watch this fight (Spence vs. Porter) because it is a once in a lifetime fight. It’s going to be a good fight.”

The current WBA world champion also stated he would be willing to face the winner of the Spence vs. Porter title unification.

“I have no problem to fight the winner of this Spence and Porter fight, I have no problem, I can fight. I can fight anybody.”

Manny Pacquiao is currently attending to his position as a Senator in the Philippines, but when he returns to the ring he has many options.

The one opponent team Pacquiao has been chasing for a while is a rematch with Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr., but Mayweather is not interested in a real fight, he told media in Japan that he wants to fight Pacquiao in Tokyo in an exhibition bout similar to his bout with undersized Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14.

Former champions Mikey Garcia and Danny Garcia were the other names Team Pacquiao boss, Sean Gibbons, mentioned as possible foes for the Pacman.

Before his big win over Thurman fans felt Pacquiao wouldn’t be able to hang with young lions Spence or Porter, but after what he did to Thurman they can see it being a more competitive fight.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter takes place on FOX Pay-Per-View on September 28, 2019 at the Staples Center in Downtown, Los Angeles, and Pacquiao could be ringside to observe his future opponent.