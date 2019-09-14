Money May: I’m working on a Mayweather vs Pacquiao exhibition in Tokyo, Japan

Floyd “Money” Mayweather was in Tokyo, Japan to hold a small press conference announcing the TMT Tokyo chapter of his company and his association with Betrnk.

Mayweather wants to expand his Money Team brand all the way to Japan.

After knocking out young undefeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout back in December of 2018 at RIZIN 14, Mayweather has continued to make promises of growing his business in Asia.

He went to the Philippines to also scope out the area and have business meetings with powerful people there as well.







At today’s Tokyo press conference Mayweather said he would support a boxing tournament and bring over American fighters from his stable to compete. The details of the tournament haven’t been fully disclosed, but it looks like it will be a similar format to the Super Six or World Boxing Super Series.

The surprising moment came when Mayweather posted on Instagram that he is working on bringing a Mayweather vs. Pacquiao exhibition to Tokyo.

This is what Mayweather had to say on the short Instagram clip he published on September 14, 2019:

“Money May! Money May! Money May all day! Betrnk.com, that’s my team in Tokyo, Japan. TMT Tokyo, and of course I am Floyd “Money” Mayweather. What I’m working on right now is the Mayweather-Pacquiao exhibition right here in Tokyo, Japan. Stay Tuned!”

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao exhibition Tokyo Japan coming soon Betrnk.com #TMT Japan

@floydmayweather

It seems like it is another marketing ploy by Mayweather. In the past Mayweather has accused Pacquiao and his team of using his name to stay relevant, but it seems the only one guilty of using someones name to promote something is Mayweather.

He previously admit that he got paid a couple of million by rich Saudi’s to use Pacquiao’s name on a social media video, and now he claims he is working on a Mayweather-Pacquiao exhibition bout in Japan.

This is likely just another way for Mayweather to bring attention to his newest business venture.