Old man Manny Pacquiao would get mauled by Spence and Porter

After witnessing the back and forth welterweight championship fight between Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and “Showtime” Shawn Porter, you can bet your bottom dollar Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao will avoid them like the plague because those two guys would maul him.

Pacquiao is old and he cannot handle physical pressure as evidenced in the Jeff Horn fight where he was getting tossed around like a rag doll and bullied.

Pacman fans must face the reality that their fighter is one dimensional, small and old. He cannot fight on the inside and would not be able to deal with physical fighters in the clinch. Even in the Horn fight you could see Pacquiao wanting the ref to stop the fight when he got head butt, while a guy like Errol Spence Jr. refused to back down from Porter and his dirty tactics.

I wonder if Manny would have the heart to continue after getting roughed up by someone like Shawn Porter.

If I were Manny’s team I would just advise him to take the exhibition bout offer from Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and call it a day.

Pacquiao doesn’t have the skill set or the physical strength to compete with these young tigers.

He won’t be able to hurt a guy like Errol Spence Jr. who will dwarf him in the ring and is solid like granite.

Shawn Porter with his ugly dirty boxing style of wrestling combined with headbutting will wear Pacquiao down and cause him to crumble and possibly quit on a knee.

Pacquiao got lucky in the Keith Thurman fight because he caught him right time after a long layoff and it was later revealed Thurman had a badly injured hand going into the fight that required surgery not allowing him to really put all his power into his punches.

If Thurman was healthy going into the Pacquiao fight he would have hurt him badly and either dropped or stopped him. You could see Thurman pulling his punches and not really going all out like he normally does when exchanging power hooks because his hand was not one hundred percent.

It seems like Danny Garcia will land the Errol Spence fight next, so it looks like Mikey Garcia is the likely opponent for Manny Pacquiao.

That is typical of Pacquiao to fight someone like Mikey next. Pacquiao and trainer Freddie Roach have a history of picking an opponent they think they can beat and usually coming off a loss or a bad performance.

At this stage of his career without Bob Arum or HBO to protect him and cherry pick the right opponents, I think Pacquiao should just call it a day because he can’t beat the likes of Errol Spence Jr. or Shawn Porter and nobody is going to pay for a fight with him versus Mikey Garcia.

His health could be jeopardized if he continues to fight on. Just give up the WBA belt and hang up the gloves already, let these young lions takeover.

I love the sweet science of boxing and enjoy sharing my opinion on it. Boricua!