Pacquiao should go out in a blaze of glory against Spence vs. Porter winner

Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao the most exciting fighter of the last 20 years. He made a name for himself by delivering the boxing world non-stop action in the ring.

He brought more eyes to boxing during the time when the Ultimate Fighting Championship was booming. If the Pacman wasn’t around during those years, boxing would have surely been dying and it only takes just one or two enigmatic action fighters to bring interest back into the sport and Pacman was that guy.

What more can you say about a legend like Manny Pacquiao who is defying father time by defeating a dangerous undefeated champion like Keith Thurman and eating his punches like candy.

Pacquiao a former flyweight boxer rose to the top of the welterweight division and did so in exciting fashion with pure offensive attacks and he was willing to get knocked out cold just to give the fans excitement.

I would say at 40, Pacquiao has shown to be one of the last special fighters in boxing. Most guys who are successful in their late 30s and early 40s have to fight a cautious game. They have to pot shot and run or play defense to survive, Pacman does the opposite he fights like an animal ready to devour its prey.

This is why Pacquiao in my humble opinion should go out in a blaze of glory against the winner of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter.

What better way for the Pacman to end his career win, lose, or drawn than the take on the best in the division for a 3 title (IBF/WBA/WBC) championship unification super-fight?

I believe Spence will beat Porter in a competitive fight. Spence is a no nonsense type fighter who systematically breaks his opponents down and unlike Thurman he doesn’t feel the need to vulgarly insult and downgrade a legend like Pacquiao to make himself feel better.

If Pacquiao loses to the winner of Spence-Porter, its nothing to scoff at, and the torch will be passed to a worthy opponent who will carry the sport giving their all in the ring just like Pacman did.

We all know Floyd Mayweather Jr. is not willing to give Pacquiao a rematch, instead he rather remain undefeated because he knows that is all his legacy is to be 50 and 0. Floyd is not a true warrior, if he were he would have fought Keith Thurman, Errol Spence, or Shawn Porter instead of Conor McGregor.

Let Mayweather fight exhibition bouts in Japan where he can control the outcome. He even tried to lure Pacquiao to an exhibition, but Pacman said no way, real fights only.

You gotta love the Pacman. Watch him while he is still around because he is the last of the true old school warriors, guys like him only come around once in a lifetime. Enjoy him while you can.