Ryan Garcia fights Filipino slugger Romero Duno on Canelo vs. Kovalev DAZN card

Rising American star Ryan “KingRy” Garcia will take on hard hitting Filipino “Ruthless” Romero Duno as the co-main event for the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev light heavyweight championship on November 2.

Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs) who has over 3 million Instagram followers is one of the most popular prospects in boxing. At only 21, the Victorville, CA native has great ambitions to become a multiple division champion.

He made the right steps to improve his boxing skills by hiring Eddy Reynoso who trains Mexican star Canelo Alvarez.

Recently Garcia was scheduled to fight on September 22 but he was left frustrated due to his opponent Avery Sparrow getting arrested last minute the day before they were to fight, leaving him without an opponent.

Garcia trained hard for several weeks only for his opponent to be taken away in cuffs. He called out Filipino slugger Romero Duno who was also fighting on the card but they couldn’t come to an agreement.

Duno (21-1, 16 KOs) is one of the Philippines hottest prospects. At 23, he is still young and getting better, and like Garcia he too has been clamoring for the fight.

Duno had the boxing world on notice when he defeated favorite Christian Gonzalez by KO in 2016 in his US debut. He is riding an impressive 9-fight win streak.

Golden Boy Promotions who recently resigned Ryan Garcia to a lucrative contract is taking a big risk here because Duno has already upset one of their prized prospects and Duno is a huge step up for Garcia.

This will be the biggest stage of Duno’s career and he will need to bring his all on November 2nd because this is his chance to become a star in the lightweight division like fellow countryman Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao.

The fight will take place on November 2, 2019 at the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be live streamed on DAZN in the US.