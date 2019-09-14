Sunny Edwards vs Hugo Rosendo Guarneros Live Online

Queensberry Promotions will put on a top night of boxing at the York Hall in London on September 14 featuring some of British boxing’s top prospects, Live in the UK on BT Sport and in the USA live streamed on ESPN+.

Anytime young up and coming fighters fight, they are eager to put on a show to impress the audience and make a name for themselves. Tonight young talent from the UK will try to shine in front of the local crowd and hope to won day become a title contender.

Undefeated Sunny Edwards (12-0, 4 KOs) will headline the event against tough Mexican challenger Hugo Rosendo Guarneros (16-2-2, 8 KOs) in a 12-round bout for the vacant IBF International flyweight title.

Edwards is going down in weight and believes he will have the size and youth advantage over the more experienced Guarneros.







British champion Brad Foster (11-0-1, 4KOS) puts his super bantamweight title on the line against fellow undefeated Lucien Reid (8-0-1, 4KOs).

Foster is a former kickboxer and he will take on an amateur standout in Reid. Foster feels the professional game is much different than the amateur ranks and he will try to prove it against Reid.

Two light heavyweight’s round out the card with Dec Spelman (16-2, 8KOs) taking on undefeated Shakan Pitters (12-0, 4KOs) and a battle between two unbeaten 175 pounders Zak Chelli (7-0, 3KOs) Kody Davies (9-0, 3 KOs) go toe to toe with someones zero ready to go.

The fights are promoted by Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions and take place at York Hall, London, UK.

Fight Card

Flyweight – Sunny Edwards vs. Hugo Rosendo Guarneros

Super Bantamweight – Brad Foster vs. Lucien Reid

Light Heavyweight – Zak Chelli vs. Kody Davies

Light Heavyweight – Dec Spelman vs. Shakan Pitters

The fights will be televised on BT Sport 1 HD at 8:00 pm GMT on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the UK and for the US viewers they can tune in to the ESPN + live streaming service at 12:00 pm PT.