The winner of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter wants Manny Pacquiao next!

We are only a week away from the big welterweight title unification bout between Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and “Showtime” Shawn Porter at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Both champions are confident they will prevail on September 28th, but only one man will leave the ring with two welterweight belts and the right to call themselves the man in the division.

IBF champion Spence Jr. (25-0, 21 KOs) is undefeated and considered the boogeyman of the division. He presents a big size advantage with his height and reach, and to add to those physical attributes he is also a southpaw.

WBC champion Porter (30-2-1, 17 KOs) has only lost twice as a professional, to Kell Brook and Keith Thurman. What makes Porter a difficult foe is his rugged style, he bullies you with constant pressure to tire you out and breaks you down as the fight goes on.

Spence first created buzz years ago when he sparred Floyd Mayweather Jr., rumors were swirling that the Texan gave Mayweather a difficult time in sparring even getting the better of the PPV star.

Porter on the other hand made a name for himself early on as Manny Pacquiao’s chief sparring partner. He went on to eventually become a world champion capturing the IBF welterweight title in 2013 against Devon Alexander.

During the lead up to their FOX Pay-Per-View, both champions, have one goal in mind and that is to face WBA champion and Filipino ring legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao .

Pacquiao at 40-years-old handed Keith Thurman his first professional loss in an impressive performance that showed the aging veteran still has what it takes to compete.

Porter feels being in the ring with Pacquiao as a sparring partner has given him familiarity with the unorthodox southpaw style the Filipino Senator uses to confuse his opponents in the ring.

Spence Jr. like Porter has nothing but respect and admiration for Pacquiao and should he face the 8-division world champion it would be an honor with no bad blood or animosity.

The ball is in Pacquiao’s court, both fighters can ask to fight with him, but only the Pacman can decide if he is willing to face the winner next.

Spence-Porter will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Staples Center in Downtown, Los Angeles and will be shown on Premier Boxing Champions FOX PPV.