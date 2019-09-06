Tim Bradley: Manny Pacquiao’s punches were like bullets

Tim Bradley is one of the gutsiest fighters in boxing history, he is best known for his trilogy with Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and currently works as a commentator for Top Rank on ESPN.

Bradley was recently on the show Fair Game with Kristine Leahy and described how it was like to be in the ring with Pacquiao, going into detail about the type of punches thrown by the 8-division champion.

“They were like bullets,” said Bradley when describing Manny Pacquiao’s punches. “Manny Pacquiao, when he would throw (punches), everything was like stiff, you know, sharp punches. He was Fast, quick feet. His hand and eye coordination was ridiculous. When he would miss, I would hear a snap, like bullets would fly pass my head when he would punch at me. The punches were hard and fast.”

Bradley who retired a two-division world champion and likely future hall of fame inductee also said the win over Manny Pacquiao was bittersweet. He just beat the best pound for pound fighter in the world but the fans thought he lost making it difficult for him to enjoy the victory.







He received death threats and was suicidal from the constant harassment and dirty looks he would get when going out to eat with his family. Bradley was able to overcome his demons by refusing to read comments on his social media and he would ignore any negative energy directed toward him by people online.

Bradley only lost twice in his professional boxing career, both losses were to Manny Pacquiao.

He has an impressive resume with wins over Ruslan Provodnikov, Juan Manuel Marquez, Brandon Rios, Joel Casamayor, Devon Alexander, Lamont Peterson, Jessie Vargas, Junior Witter to name a few.

In 2016, Bradley decided to retire shortly after losing the rubbermatch to Pacquiao. He decided to retire for health reasons and wanted to enjoy being with his family.