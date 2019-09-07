UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier Live Stream Online Info

UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier takes place at The Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Sept. 5 live streamed on ESPN+ PPV online.

Nurmagomedov (27-0) is the most dominant lightweight in UFC history and after being suspended for jumping over the cage after submitting Conor McGregor at UFC 229 to attack one of the Irishman’s entourage, he is ready to defend his world title for the first time against a viable opponent.

Poirier (25-5) became the interim lightweight champion when he beat featherweight champion Max Holloway in April at UFC 236. He dominated Holloway who was riding a 13 fight win streak and proved to be a worthy challenger for Khabib.

The main event between Khabib and Poirier pits the classic Striker versus Grappler styles against each other.







Khabib dominates the majority of his fights with his wrestling ability and his high work-rate. He makes it difficult for his opponent to breath by smothering them and pressuring them non stop for the duration of the fight or until they either quit from the pressure or tap from a submission.

His conditioning and stamina are second to none, Poirier will need enter the bout ready to go the full 5 rounds.

Poirier has never fought a wrestler like Khabib, this is why people believe he will have a difficult time dethroning the champion. If he can defeat Khabib at UFC 242 he will put his name among the all time great UFC fighters of all time.

UFC 242 Fight Card

Main Event: Khabib Nurmagomedov (Champ) vs. Dustin Poirier (Lightweight Title Fight)

Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder

Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos

Mairbek Taisumov vs. Diego Ferreira

How To Watch UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier:

All prelim undercard bouts will air on ESPN+ live streaming service, starting at 10:15 a.m. ET/PT. The main card airs on ESPN+ PPV, 2 p.m. ET/PT and is available through ufc.tv/events.