UFC Fight Night 160 Copenhagen: Hermansson vs. Cannonier, Mark O. Madsen Live Stream Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 28th for UFC Fight Night 160: Hermansson vs. Cannonier live on ESPN+.

Jack Hermansson is coming into the Octagon with a four fight win streak and is ready to show the middleweight division he is championship material and deserving of the next title shot by defeating American contender Jared Cannonier.

Hermansson was born in Sweden but trains out of Norway. He will feel the love in Denmark with fans from both countries ready to travel there to cheer him on.

Cannonier beat former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva via leg kick in his last fight. He didn’t like how the fight ended because he felt he could really showcase his skills more, but a win is a win and he can prove his victory over Silva wasn’t a fluke when he faces Hermansson in the main event of UFC Fight Night Copenhagen.

The Co-main event features hometown boy and Olympic silver medalist representing Denmark, Mark O. Madsen taking on Italian Danilo Belluardo. This is Madsens UFC debut and first fight on his contract.

Madsen, who trains out of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, will have heavy crowd support from his fellow Danish people, and the undefeated wrestler will showcase his incredible grappling skills and send notice to the UFC lightweight division that he is a force to be reckon with.

The entire card from prelims to main bouts will be live streamed online through the paid live streaming service ESPN+.

UFC Fight Night 160 Copenhagen Main Card

Middleweight – Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier

Lightweight – Mark O. Madsen vs. Danilo Belluardo

Welterweight – Gunnar Nelson vs. Gilbert Burns

Light Heavyweight – Ion Cutelaba vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Light Heavyweight – Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Welterweight – Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira

WATCH UFC Fight Night Copenhagen: Hermansson vs. Cannonier on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM ET/PT on ESPN+ (plus.espn.com/ufc).