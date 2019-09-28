VIDEO: Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2, Santa Cruz vs. Flores set for November 23 on FOX PPV

The rematch between WBC world heavyweight boxing champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and Luis “King Kong” Ortiz is set to take place on November 23, 2019 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and FOX Sports Pay-Per-View will be the broadcast provider in the United States.

The co-main event will be WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz moving up to the super featherweight division to claim a fourth weight division title against WBA 130-pounds champion Miguel Flores.

Deontay Wilder was given his toughest bout of his career against the Cuban challenger back in 2018 when the two fighters first met in the ring and exchanged vicious bombs back and forth.

Wilder hurt Ortiz in the fight but the shocker came when Ortiz was able to stun and almost have Wilder out on his feet in the seventh round.

The Bronze Bomber survived and in typical Deontay Wilder fashion he came back to knockout Ortiz in the 10th round of a thrilling championship bout.

Some boxing pundits are questioning why Wilder would take on such a dangerous foe knowing how badly hurt he was in their first bout.

This fight is very dangerous considering Wilder has a huge mega-fight with Tyson Fury in the wings.

If Wilder should lose to Ortiz it could make the Wilder-Fury bout lose some of its luster because part of the selling point of the first match was Fury won on points but was robbed of a victory when the bout was ruled a DRAW.

The co-main event is also going to be action packed because Leo Santa Cruz comes to fight. The Mexican American fighter is a three-division world champion and he wants to go after another division belt against another exciting Mexican American slugger in Miguel Flores.

Santa Cruz vs. Flores will also be a California vs. Texas match up, it will be a can’t miss event.

Wilder vs Ortiz II, Santa Cruz vs Flores – Announcement Press Conference Video



Video by Premier Boxing Champions