Video: Face to Face Dereck Chisora vs Joseph Parker

Heavyweights Dereck “Del Boy” Chisora and former WBO world champion Joseph Parker sat down with host Amber Dixon for a Face to Face segment before their October 26 showdown at the O2 Arena in London.

The Chisora vs. Parker bout will be co-feature to the World Boxing Super Series Light Welterweight Finals match between undefeated finalists and world champions Regis Prograis of the USA and Josh Taylor of Scotland.

The brash Londoner Chisora also made comments during the pre-fight presser to announce the October 26 event dissing the headline match Prograis vs. Taylor saying nobody knows who these little guys are, and that the promotion was using his name to sell the event to his London crowd and he should either get top billing or more money or else he will not fight.

These type of pre-fight antics are something Chisora is known for, and emotional outbursts like this come with the territory when promoting a Del Boy fight.

Parker on the other hand is the opposite of Chisora. He carries himself in a reserved and sportsmanlike manner keeping his composure when his opponent insults him. Always professional, the former WBO world champion from New Zealand avoids erratic behaviour and rather prove himself with his fists.

During the Face to Face, Chisora dissed Parker calling him a runner and claimed that the New Zealander would be afraid to stand and trade with him.

Parker said Chisora doesn’t know how to box and he predicted he would try to knockout Chisora and send him into retirement on October 26.

Watch Face to Face Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker



YouTube Video upload by Matchroom Boxing

The October 26, 2019 event is promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom boxing will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN live steaming service in the USA.