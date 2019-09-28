Watch Alex Dilmaghani vs Francisco Fonseca Live on Channel 5

Alex Dilmaghani vs Francisco Fonseca takes place on September 28 at the Premier Suite, University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton and will air live on Channel 5.

Promoter Mick Hennessy calls Alex Dilmaghani (19-1, 8 KOs) the best kept secret in boxing. The 28-year-old British southpaw fights in the super-featherweight division and is quickly developing his skills every fight.

He will take on Francisco Fonseca (25-2-1, 19 KOs) a tough 25-year-old former world title challenger who only has two professional defeats, both in title bouts.

Fonseca suffered his first loss when he fought power punching Gervonta “Tank” Davis for the vacant IBF super-featherweight title and was knocked out.

In his second title fight, he lost a unanimous decision to IBF champ Tevin Farmer. Fonseca will have the championship experience heading into the fight but Dilmaghani believes he has the better skills.

The fight will be for the vacant World Boxing Association International Super Featherweight Title which brings them a step closer to possibly fighting for the WBA belt in the future.

The current WBA champion in the super-featherweight division is undefeated American knockout Artist Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Davis has knocked out all but one of his 22 opponents and he is currently promoted by the great Floyd Mayweather Jr. who boasts that his charge can knockout anyone that challenges him in the ring.

Fonseca already fought Davis and tasted his power, he feels given a rematch he can do much better. If Dilmaghani defeats Fonseca in impressive fashion he could catch the eye of the American champion and build up some interest in a future showdown.

Both Dilmaghani vs. Davis would be an interesting showdown between two explosive southpaws.

The event will be promoted by Mick Hennessy (Hennessy Sports) in association with Steve Wood VIP Boxing Promotions.

Super Featherweight

Alex Dilmaghani vs. Francisco Fonseca

Super Welterweight

Jack Flatley vs. Harry Scarff

Super Middleweight

Mickey Ellison vs. Charlie Schofield

Alex Dilmaghani vs Francisco Fonseca on Saturday, September, 28, 2019 Live on Channel 5 and 5Spike in the UK at 9:00 pm.