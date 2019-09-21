Watch Alfredo Angulo vs Peter Quillin Live on PBC on FS1

Premier Boxing Champions on Fox Sports 1 heads to the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California to host an exciting night of fights headlined by Alfredo Angulo vs Peter Quillin on September 21.

Peter Quillin (34-1-1, 23 KOs) is back on the right path with a new outlook on life he feels he is ready to achieve more in the boxing world.

Quillin, 36, was the former WBO middleweight champion of the world but he felt his life outside the ring was chaotic and he never truly dedicated himself to the sport of boxing.

He vacated his title but eventually got another crack at a championship belt when he fought Danny Jacobs for the WBA middleweight title, only to suffer his first career loss by TKO in the first round.

Alfredo Angulo (25-7, 21 KOs) is nicknamed “El Perro” The Dog in English because of his aggressive style of fighting. The Mexican contender was a 2004 member of the Olympic team but never won a world championship in pro boxing.

Angulo has fought many exciting fights, but his one dream of winning a championship belt has eluded him his entire pro career. At the age of 37, he still hopes to land a shot at the belt and become a champion before careers end.

PBC on FS1 Bakersfield Fight Card

Alfredo Angulo vs Peter Quillin

Terrel Williams vs Thomas Dulorme

Chris Colbert vs Miguel Beltran Jr

Jesus Ramos vs Rickey Edwards

Michel Rivera vs Jose Luis Gallegos

Jonathan Esquivel vs Justin Steave

Petr Khamukov vs Randy Fuentes

Gary Antonio Russell vs David Carmona

Gary Antuanne Russell vs Mario Alberto Perez Navarro

Jerry Perez vs Marlon Olea

Francisco Ochoa vs Clay Burns

Aaron Morales vs Sergio Quiroz

Viktor Slavinskyi vs Jesus Aguinaga

Robert Rodriguez vs Hugo Rodriguez

Jose Balderas vs Josue Morales

Daniel Guzman vs Roberto Pucheta

WATCH ANGULO-QUILLIN on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2019 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT on FS1 and FOX Deportes.