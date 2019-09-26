Watch Daniel Dubois vs Ebenezer Tetteh Live Stream Online

Undefeated British boxing sensation Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois will take on fellow undefeated Ebenezer Tettah of Ghana for the vacant Commonwealth Heavyweight Title on September 27 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, on BT Sport and live streamed in the USA on ESPN+.

The co-feature is a WBO women’s flyweight world championship between champ Nicola Adams and Mexican challenger Maria Salinas.

Daniel Dubois (12-0, 11 KOs) is coming off a sensational knockout win over local rival Nathan Gorman and he is ready to step foot in the ring against to continue his winning streak as he continues making waves as a force in the heavyweight division.

At only 22-years-old, Dynamite Dubois is quickly showing he is getting better each fight. He wants to contest for a world title soon and believes in his mind he is one of the best heavyweights in the world.

On Friday night he will take on an undefeated heavyweight from Ghana, who is making his UK debut.

Ebenezer Tetteh (19-0, 16 KOs) has fought the majority of his bouts in his native Ghana, but like other boxers from his country he has upset on his mind.

Boxing history has shown that boxers our of Ghana can pull of amazing wins in the hometown favorites own backyard, like Isaac Dogboe who traveled to the United States as a relative unknown and knocked out Jessie Magdaleno to become the WBO super-bantamweight champion.

Nicola Adams is a two-time Olympic Gold medalist for Great Britain and she is only 5 fights into her professional boxing career and already a world champion. Adams will make the first defense of her WBO title against former title challenger Maria Salinas.

Fight Card

Heavyweight -Daniel Dubois vs Ebenezer Tetteh

Female Flyweight Championship – Nicola Adams vs Maria Salinas (WBO Belt)

Super Featherweight – Archie Sharp vs Declan Geraghty

Middleweight – Denzel Bentley vs Kelcie Ball

Daniel Dubois vs Ebenezer Tetteh takes place on Friday, September 27, 2019 live stream will be on ESPN+ in the USA at 11:00 AM PT and on BT Sport in the UK at 7:00 PM.