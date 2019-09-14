Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs Juan Miguel Elorde Live Stream Online

Tonight Mexican WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete will defend his title against Juan Miguel Elorde, the grandson of Filipino ring Legend Flash Elorde. This fight will be the co-main event to the Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin heavyweight contest, live streamed on ESPN+.

Emanuel Navarrete (28-1, 24 KOs) is a hard hitting pressure fighter out of Mexico. He became a world champion when he upset Ghanaian champion Isaac Dogboe last December.

He eventually stopped Dogboe in a rematch and defended his title against Francisco De Vaca by KO last month. He quickly steps back into the ring anxious to make another defense of his WBO belt and deliver a big knockout on the biggest stage of his career.

Navarrete feels he is going to move up a division soon because he is having difficulty making the 122-pound division.







Juan Miguel Elorde (28-1, 15 KOS) comes from Paranaque City, Metro Manila, Philippines and is the grandson of the legendary Filipino champion Gabriel “Flash” Elorde.

At 32-years-old he will be fighting for a world title for the first time in his career, he is a heavy underdog heading into tonight’s clash, but he feels his height and reach could win him the fight.

Elorde will be making his USA debut, and he will have to give his all in the ring to keep the very determined and aggressive WBO champion off of him.

The fight will have a Philippines vs. Mexico rivalry feel to it. If Elorde can pull off the upset he will become a hero in the Philippines and likely given a victory parade, but he will have a uphill battle because the cards are stacked against him.

Watch Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin, Emanuel Navarrete vs Juan Miguel Elorde on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT live stream online through ESPN+.