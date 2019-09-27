Watch Errol Spence Jr vs Shawn Porter Weigh In Live Stream Video

Before the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter Fox Pay-Per-View event on Saturday night, the fighters must make the weight limit in order to fight for the championship belts.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will take place at the Staples Center in Downtown LA on Friday September 27. Fox sports will televise it and it will also be live streamed online on YouTube.

Undefeated Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. is quickly becoming a Pay-Per-View attraction. His PPV debut as a headliner against Mikey Garcia happened in March of this year at the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas aka the home of the that Jerry Jones built.

Spence brought in a sizeable crowd over over 40 thousand to attend his IBF title defense against Mikey Garcia. Spence won a one sided fight and showed he was head and shoulders above the much smaller Garcia. Shortly after the fight Spence called out 40-year-old boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao for a showdown at the Texas stadium, but Pacquiao when onto fight WBA champ Keith Thurman and Spence landed a title unification bout against WBC champion Shawn Porter.

Spence vs. Porter taking place at the Staples Center in DTLA is sure to bring out the celebrities from movies, music, and sports. It could also end up a classic bout because both champions are aggressive and offensive first fighters.

The Main PPV Card Fights

IBF/WBC welterweight unification – Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter (must make the limit of 147lbs)

WBC super middleweight title bout – Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez (must make the limit of 168lbs)

WBA “Regular” junior welterweight title bout – Mario Barrios vs. Batyr Akhmedov (must make the limit of 140lbs)

Welterweight – Josesito Lopez vs. John Molina Jr. (must make the limit of 147lbs)

Welterweight – Robert Guerrero vs. Jerry Thomas (must make the limit of 147lbs)

Watch the Spence vs. Porter Weigh-in live stream on Friday September 27, 2019 at 5:00 PM ET/PT.



Video by PBC on FOX

The Fight Takes Place On Saturday, September 28, 2019 9PM ET Eastern Time / 6PM PT Pacific Time At The Staples Center, Los Angeles, California On FOX PPV.