Watch Jaime Munguia vs Patrick Allotey, Duno-Delgado Live on DAZN

Undefeated WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (33-0, 26 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico will take on Patrick Allotey in the headline event on September 14 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The card will be broadcast via LIVE STREAM on DAZN and promoted by Golden Boy Promotions.

Popular young southern California lightweight Ryan Garcia was originally scheduled to fight as the co-main event but his opponent was arrested right before weigh-ins on Friday so the bout was scratched.

Garcia wanted to fight so bad he even offered to take on Filipino lightweight slugger Romero Duno who is also scheduled to fight on tonight’s card.

Munguia is currently training under Mexican featherweight legend Erik Morales and the pairing is an interesting one.







Morales took on the young champion because he believes he could help hone his skills and bring out a sharper version.

Patrick Allotey (40-3, 30 KOs) of Ghana has a high knockout ratio and wants to be another champion from his country to win a world title, most recently Isaac Dogboe pulled off an upset to defeated American champion Jessie Magdaleno for the WBO super bantamweight title in 2018.

Allotey will try to use his experience to try and hit Munguia when he makes mistakes, but the size and power of Munguia could be too much.

Also on the card is exciting young Filipino warrior Romero Duno and he has delivered many action packed bouts for Golden Boy Promotions, he will take on Ivan Delgado.

Fight Card

Junior Middlweight Championship – Jaime Munguia vs. Patrick Allotey (WBO Title)

Women’s Super Middleweight – Franchon Crews Dezurn vs. Maricela Cornejo

Lightweight – Romero Duno vs. Ivan Delgado

Flyweight – Joselito Velazquez vs. Francisco Bonilla

Super Featherweight – Rafael Gramajo vs. Daniel Olea

Lightweight – Jorge Padron vs. Alejandro Reyes

Super Middleweight – Diego Pacheco vs. Terry Fernandez

The Munguia vs. Allotey fight takes place on September 14, 2019 at 10/7 PM ET/PT on DAZN live streaming service in the USA.