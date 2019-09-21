Watch Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Cuadro Live Stream Online

Golden Boy Fight Night will live stream the Joseph “Jojo” Diaz vs. Jesus “Escopeta” Cuadro fight card from the Auditorio del Estado in Mexicali, Mexico on September 21, on RingTV and Facebook Watch.

Joseph Diaz (29-1, 15 KOs) is ready to climb the ranks in the super featherweight division and hopefully land a world title shot against the likes of IBF champion Tevin Farmer in the future, but first he must prove his worth by defeating tough Venezuelan Jesus Cuadro (18-5, 14 KOs) on Saturday night.

Diaz, fell short in his first world title bid when he took on WBC featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr. last year and lost a unanimous decision to the lightening quick southpaw.

After failing to win the belt he had to regroup and get serious, he eventually decided to move up to 130-pounds because he felt his body would be fresher at the weight.

He also said during the time period of the Gary Russell Jr. fight he was going through personal issues and his mind wasn’t right heading into the WBC title bout which caused him to lose focus in the ring.

In his last outing, Diaz knocked out Nicaraguan Freddy Fonseca and before that fight he was challenged by IBF champion Tevin Farmer. The two have bad blood over social media exchanges and a fight with Farmer is one of JoJo’s ultimate goals, because he feels he would be able to shut up the Philly fighter and win a world title at the same time.

Golden Boy Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Joseph “Jojo” Diaz vs. Jesus “Escopeta” Cuadro (WBA Gold Belt)

Super Bantamweight – Leonardo Baez vs. Edixon Perez

Welterweight – Angel Beltran vs. Dilan Loza

Flyweight – Jan Salvatierra vs. Juan Borja

Watch the Live Stream on RingTV. com and Facebook Watch on the Golden Boy Fight Night Page Saturday, September 21, 2019 (10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT).