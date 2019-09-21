Watch Michael Dutchover vs Thomas Mattice Live on Showtime

ShoBox: The New Generation heads to the La Hacienda Event Center in Midland, Texas on September 20 for a Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing promoted event featuring young up and coming talent from the world of boxing.

The event is headlined by Michael Dutchover vs. Thomas Mattice in a lightweight bout. The co-feature will be a featherweight battle between two undefeated prospects Ruben Villa and Enrique Vivas and rounding out the action is undefeated super lightweight prospect Brandun Lee of La Quinta, California taking on Milton Arauz of Jinotega, Nicaragua.

Michael Dutchover (13-0, 10 KOs) is a native of Midland, Texas who currently resides in California. He feels honored to comeback to the town he was born and fight in front of a packed audience on ShoBox against a worthy opponent.

Dutchover is undefeated and wants to stay that way but Thomas Mattice (14-1-1, 10 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio is looking to take that zero.

This will be the first time Dutchover has fought in his hometown, and he will honor the memory of Midland native and NFL football player Cedric Benson, who was killed in a motorcycle accident on August 17 in Austin, Texas, by wearing his football jersey during the ring walk.

Ruben Villa (16-0, 5 KOs) of Salinas, Calif., will take on fellow undefeated Enrique Vivas (17-0, 9 KOs) of Mexico City in a 10-round featherweight bout with neither fighter ready to take a loss yet. This should be a good scrap between young prospects ready to take the next step toward the top ten in the division.

Another Californian, Brandun Lee (15-0, 13 KOs), is also on the card and will open the broadcast against Nicaraguan Milton Arauz (10-1-1, 5 KOs) in an 8-round super lightweight scuffle.

Watch ShoBox: The New Generation Dutchover vs. Mattice Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30PM ET/PT LIVE on SHOWTIME.