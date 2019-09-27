Watch “The Angry Bagel Guy” Chris Morgan vs Dustin “Screech” Diamond Live Stream on FITE TV

The biggest celebrity boxing match of the year is about to go down with “The Angry Bagel Guy” Chris Morgan vs Dustin “Screech” Diamond at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday, September 28th live streamed online on FITE TV.

“Saved By The Bell” actor Dustin Diamond who played Screech on the popular teen show from the 80s and 90s, stepped in to replace MLB legend Lenny Dykstra who pulled out of bout a few days from fight night.

Diamond is no stranger to celebrity boxing, he fought on the short lived FOX Celebrity Boxing show in 2002 against Ron Palillo who played Horshack on “Welcome Back, Kotter.”

Chris Morgan better known as “The Angry Bagel Guy” was ready and eager to trade blows and release his pent up aggression against Lenny Dykstra, but going toe to toe with Screech will have to do for now.

Morgan has been training under former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman and top lightweight contender Al Iaquinta.

Diamond is 42, Morgan is 45. Screech will have the height advantage of 6’0″ and Morgan will be severely undersized at barely 5’0″.

This is not a professional or amateur boxing event. It is purely entertainment between two celebs and will not be listed as a real boxing match record.

The celebrity guest referee for the bout is MLB legend Dwight “Doc” Gooden.

Celebrity Boxing 69: “The Angry Bagel Guy” Chris Morgan vs Dustin “Screech” Diamond on September 28, 2019 Live Stream on FITE.TV at 5:00 PM PT.

For more information on Saturday’s event and upcoming celebrity boxing matches visit: officialcelebrityboxing.com