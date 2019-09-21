WATCH UFC Fight Night 159: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens Live Stream on ESPN

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to Mexico City Arena, in Mexico City, Mexico for UFC Fight Night 159: Rodriguez vs. Stephens live streamed on ESPN + on September 21.

Yair Rodriguez who comes from Mexico, is one of the most dynamic young strikers in mixed martial arts, hasn’t fought since his stunning fifth round elbow KO of Chan Sung Jung in November 2018.

Tonight Yair will aim to impress his hometown crowd when he takes on power punching Jeremy Stephens in what should be a stand up battle between two different styled strikers.

Yair uses the flashy Tae Kwon Do style, where Stephens relies mostly on his western boxing approach with emphasis on power.

Stephens is coming off back to back losses and needs a huge win to keep him back in the mix at featherweight. He suffered a TKO loss to Jose Aldo and then most recently losing a decision to Zabit Magomedsharipov.

The winner moves themselves one step closer to a chance at the Featherweight title.

TUF winner Carla Esparza will takes on Mexican favorite Alexa Grasso as the co-feature, this will be a wrestler (Esparza) versus a striker (Grasso) classic match-up. Esparza a former UFC women’s champion has the experience and grappling advantage, this will be a good test for Grasso to see where she is at in her career.

UFC Fight Night 159 Line Up

Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens

Carla Esparza vs. Alexa Grasso

Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Moreno

Irene Aldana vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Bravo vs. Steven Peterson

Jose Alberto Quinonez vs. Carlos Huachin

Marco Polo Reyes vs. Kyle Nelson

Angela Hill vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Sergio Pettis vs. Tyson Nam

Vinicius Moreira Castro vs. Paul Craig

Sijara Eubanks vs. Bethe Correia

Claudio Puelles vs. Marcos Mariano

Watch UFC Fight Night Mexico City: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 5:00 PM ET/PT Live Stream on ESPN +.