Andre Keys vs Manuel Monteiro ready for main event at Battle at the Boat 124

TACOMA, Wash. – One fighter is looking to rebound from his first career loss. The other is attempting to continue his lengthy winning streak.

There will be no shortage of subplots at Battle at the Boat 124 when Andre Keys (11-1) and Manuel Monteiro (7-1) clash in the main event on Nov. 9 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

Keys, 28, will be fighting in front of his home crowd and appearing in his first Battle at the Boat main event. Monteiro, who fights out of Las Vegas, made is local debut at Battle at the Boat 123, losing to undefeated Cris Reyes in what was one of the best fights at the venue in 2019.

“This is going to be an outstanding main event,” promoter Brian Halquist said. “Andre hasn’t lost in nearly three years and Manuel showed everyone last time out what he is made of during his fight with Cris Reyes.”

Monteiro brought a perfect record into his main event against Reyes on Sept. 7, winning all seven of his bouts by KO.

The two undefeated fighters simply put on a show, each throwing an incredibly high number of punches throughout the contest. Monteiro, however, suffered his first setback after being knocked out midway through the 10th and final round.

He is now prepared to get back in the win column.

“Training is going well,” Monteiro said. “The crowd was great when I was there last time. I can’t wait to be back. The fans should expect another great show. It’s showtime.”

While Monteiro was introduced to the Tacoma fight fans for the first time, Keys has been a member of the local boxing community since he was a kid.

Fight fans of the Pacific Northwest amateur boxing scene are very familiar with Keys’ work as few fighters from the area over the two decades have been as successful in the amateur ranks as Keys, a former national amateur junior champion and a five-time Tacoma Golden Gloves titlist.

He has successfully transition into the pro ranks as evident by his 10-fight winning streak.

“Training has been tough. (I’ve had) a lot of extra workouts, more rounds of sparring, new sparring partners,” Keys said. “My coaches have kept me busy. This is my first 10-round match and I want to be fully prepared in front of my hometown.”

Keys last fought at the Emerald Queen Casino on Nov. 18, 2017, defeating Sean Gee by unanimous decision. He is 5-1 all-time at Battle at the Boat, including posting a win in his pro debut on Jan. 15, 2016.

Although already a gifted boxer two years ago, fans should expect a more polished, experienced Keys when he steps into the ring this time around.

“I would say in the last 18 months Andre has most improved in his ring presence and generalship. Headlining in Portland, Oregon this year and winning a decision in Vegas on a televised card were all growth opportunities,” said Keys’ trainer Nathaniel Glenn. “What impresses me the most about Keys is his willingness to reach his goals and understanding his role in a team dynamic. In the ring, his use of a power jab is awesome.”

Keys will be fighting for the second time in 2019. He defeated Antonio Neal by unanimous decision in his last fight on Aug. 3.

“I look to display my generalship and establish the pace early. Once I find my distance, I want to test his chin,” said Keys when asked what fans should expect to see on fight night.”

“It took a long time to get here,” the undefeated Jefferson said about his first appearance fighting on the nation’s longest-running tribal boxing series. “I’m very excited to be fighting in front of my home crowd.”

Battle at the Boat 124 Card (Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019)

10 Round Main Event – Welterweight

Andre Keys (11-1) vs. Manuel Monteiro (7-1)

6 Round Semi-Main Event – Super Lightweight

Nick Jefferson (10-0) vs. TBD

4 Round Undercard Bouts

Heavyweights: Dylan Potter (1-1) vs. Jared Torgeson (1-3)

140-pounds: Marco Garcia (debut) vs. William Parra-Smith (3-4)

172-pounds: Juan Jackson (2-1) vs. Alex Cazac (1-2)

147-pounds: Nick Vasquez (debut) vs. Jose Cervantes (debut)