Champion Errol Spence Jr. in serious condition after crashing his Ferrari 488 Spider

Unified IBF/WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr. crashed his white Ferrari 488 Spider near downtown Dallas, Texas at around 3:00 am in the early morning of October 10, 2019, leaving the DeSoto boxer in serious condition from injures suffered in the crash.

The champion is currently in the intensive care unit at Methodist Dallas Medical Center with his parents and close family by his side.

Premier Boxing Champions spokesperson Tim Smith said the 29-year-old was badly hurt in the crash but his injures were not life threatening and he has a good team of doctors and support system around him.

Spence was leaving a nightclub called Sidebar at the early morning on Thursday and according to police the Ferrari Spider veered left over the center median onto the southbound lanes and flipped multiple times ejecting Spence who was not wearing a seat belt out of the automobile.

Police haven’t released information on whether or not Spence was under the influence of drugs or alcohol while driving.

The undefeated Spence (26-0, 21 KOs) who is coming off a huge fight of the year candidate win over Shawn Porter at the Staples Center to unify the IBF and WBC welterweight belts, was looking forward to a long break to enjoy the victory before getting back into serious training.

The extent of his injuries are not yet known, but the boxing world is pulling for him and sending out their thoughts and prayers.