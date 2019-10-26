Dereck Chisora stops David Price in the fourth round

Top ten heavyweight contender Dereck “War” Chisora stopped Olympic bronze medalist David Price in the fourth round of their scheduled fight at The O2 Arena in London.

The Chisora vs. Price bout was chief support to the Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor super lightweight championship unification bout.

Chisora (32-9, 23 KOs) was originally set to fight Joseph Parker a former WBO champion until the New Zealander was forced to pull out over a spider bite that caused him to be weak and groggy.

David Price (25-7, 20 KOs) took the fight on a few weeks notice and felt he was ready to take on Chisora because he was already in training camp for a fighter in late November.

During the fight Price tried to use a lot of dirty boxing like clinching and smothering. Chisora grew frustrated with the tying up and would throw low blows. The referee warned Chisora about the low blows and the fight would continue on very rough and tumble.

Price got hurt toward the end of the third round. In the fourth round Chisora sensed his opponent was hurt and dropped him with a right hand, Price got up in time to beat the ref’s count, but his corner threw in the white towel. The ref had no choice but to halt the fight at 2 minutes of round 4.

After the fight Chisora said he was ready to go and took a shot at Joseph Parker telling him not to get bitten by a spider again so they can fight.