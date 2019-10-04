Elderly trainer James Bashir Ali was knocked out at Claressa Shields vs Ivana Habazin weigh-in

In a sad turn of events, the Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin women’s WBO/WBC junior middleweight championship fight from Flint, Michigan could be in jeopardy after a disgusting violent attack on Habazin’s elderly trainer James Bashir Ali during the weigh-in on Friday.

The altercation happened as Bashir Ali had a verbal dispute with one of Shields female team members during the weigh-in, the two heads were told to cool down as Shields advised her team member to relax and to step aside.

Bashir went to sit down in the front row and the two continued cursing at each other from a distance.

Suddenly a male who Shields insisted wasn’t part of her entourage got involved and punched Bashir Ali out cold and medics rushed to the scene as the elderly victim was bleeding heavily from the mouth. The suspect was seen running away after the punch.

It was a disturbing situation, as Ali lay there unconscious his fighter Ivana Habazin held his hand trying to wake him up. She was crying and emotionally shocked by what just occurred and it could have a serious affect on whether or not she continues with the fight on Saturday night.

The undercard fights all weighed in, but neither Shields or Habazin weighed in after the sucker punch, making fans wonder if the fight was could be canceled over the assault.

Authorities have one man in custody, and fight promoters are now trying to talk to Habazin and her team to see if she is able to go on.

This type of situation is emotionally draining and if her trainer is not medically cleared to work her corner it could have a negative affect on her mentally heading into the fight.