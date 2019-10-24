Elwin Soto vs. Edward Heno WBO Championship Free Live Stream Online

The Fantasy Springs casino and resort in Indio, California will host another night of boxing action when Golden Boy Promotions presents Thursday Night Fights: Elwin Soto vs Edward Heno on October 24. The fights will be streamed live for Free online.

Also on the card as the co-feature of the evening, former world champion out of Puerto Rico, Angel “Tito” Acosta will move up to flyweight and take on durable Filipino Raymond Tabugon.

Elwin Soto (15-1, 11 KOs) at only 22 years of age has become a world champion in his very first title fight when he stopped Angel Acosta in the 12th round for the WBO light flyweight belt. The fight with Acosta was a shocking upset because the defending champion Acosta was ahead on the judges scorecards when the ref stopped it in the 12th and final round.

Soto comes from Mexico and his opponent is from the Philippines, he looks forward to the challenge his opponent brings and wants to prove to the boxing world that his title win was no fluke by dispensing of Heno in dominant fashion.

Edward Heno (14-0-5, 5 KOs), 27, is promoted by Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions and the Filipino southpaw is eagerly anticipating making his US debut on Thursday night. This will also be the first title shot in Heno’s career and he will try to pull off the upset in hopes of bring another world title back to the Philippines.

Thursday Night Fight Card

Light Flyweight Championship – Elwin Soto vs Edward Heno (WBO Belt)

Flyweight – Angel Acosta vs. Raymond Tabugon

Flyweight – Richard Sandoval vs. Alonso Melendez

Super Welterweight – Raul Curiel vs. Jeremy Ramos

Super Lightweight – Jonathan Navarro vs. Lebin Morales

Super Welterweight – Aaron McKenna vs Sergio Gonzalez

Lightweight – Nick Sullivan vs. Gilberto Aguilar

Tonight’s event is promoted by Golden Boy in association with Zanfer Promotions.

Watch on Thursday, October 24, 2019, Livestream on RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night (facebook.com/GoldenBoyFN) at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.