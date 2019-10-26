Erickson Lubin vs Nathaniel Gallimore Live Stream on Showtime App

Showtime boxing heads to the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania on October 26 for a special triple-header, Erickson Lubin vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, Robert Easter Jr. vs. Adrian Granados and Frank Sanchez vs. Jack Mulowayi.

Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin (21-1, 16 KOs) is a hard hitting 154-pound contender from Orlando, Florida who has only one defeat.

Lubin’s only pro defeat came in his first world title shot against WBC light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo who knocked him out in the first round.

Since losing to Charlo in 2017, the young 24-year-old, hasn’t let it defeat him mentally. He is on a 3-fight win streak stopping each of his opponents and is eager to get back to title contention and become a world champion.

Tonight Lubin will take on tough Nathaniel Gallimore (21-3-1, 17 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois, by way of Jamaica in a 10-round light middleweight main attraction.

In the co-main event, former lightweight world champion Robert Easter Jr. (21-1-1, 14 KOs) goes up a weight class and makes his junior welterweight debut against formidable opponent Adrian Granados (20-7-2, 14 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

The opening bout of the broadcast has undefeated Cuban puncher Frank Sanchez Faure taking on Jack Mulowayi of Belgium in a 10-round heavyweight bout.

Showtime Fight Card

Light Middleweight – Erickson Lubin vs. Nathaniel Gallimore

Junior Welterweight – Robert Easter Jr vs. Adrian Granados

Heavyweight – Frank Sanchez vs. Jack Mulowayi

Erickson Lubin vs. Nathaniel Gallimore, October 26, 2019 at 9PM ET/6PM PT on Showtime and the Showtime APP available for all subscribers to the premium cable network.