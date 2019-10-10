Errol Spence Jr. didn’t sustain any broken bones in crash, should make full recovery

After news broke that unified IBF/WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr. crashed his Ferrari on early Thursday morning, fans were sending out their prayers hoping the undefeated Texas boxer didn’t suffer any major injuries.

Premier Boxing Champions gave a follow up on the condition of Spence with a press release to assure the public the boxer is doing fine.

The PBC statement on Twitter said that he was awake and responding and is in stable condition surrounded by family. Most of all he didn’t have any broken bones or fractures, only some facial lacerations and should make a full recovery.

Before the update, Tim Smith of the PBC, informed media that the boxer didn’t suffer any life threatening injuries but he was in the ICU.

There is no information on whether or not he suffered any brain trauma.

People who were searching for updates on his condition after the crash were shocked by the damage done to the white Ferrari 488 Spider sports car and later security camera footage was released and caught the crash as it occurred and it looked scary.

The police report said Spence wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was laying on the street unconscious when medical help arrived.

It was a miracle Spence survived the crash with only facial lacerations and no broken bones.

There is no information if the boxer was intoxicated at the time of the accident but he was up late partying at the Sidebar nightclub in Dallas, Texas right before he lost control of his vehicle.