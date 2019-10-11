Fabio Turchi vs Tommy McCarthy Live Stream on October 11

Matchroom Boxing Italy will hold a show at the PalaTrento in Trento, Italy on October 11 featuring undefeated Italian WBC International Cruiserweight title holder Fabio Turchi taking on British challenger Tommy McCarthy live streamed on DAZN.

Unbeaten Turchi (17-0 13 KOs) is known as the Stone Crusher for his brutal KO power, and at 26 years young the path to a real cruiserweight title is on the horizon as he gains more experience and climbs the ranks.

McCarthy (15-2 8 KOs) of Belfast, Ireland lost to Richard Riakporhe by TKO of March of this year, but had two wins since and is ready to pull off the upset Italy against hometown favorite Turchi.

Turchi will use his southpaw stance to his advantage and believes he has the power to knockout McCarthy, for McCarthy he will need to box and avoid the power and try to find openings.

The event will also feature rising Italian and European talent.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Fabio Turchi vs Tommy McCarthy

Middleweight – Gevorg Khatchikian vs Matteo Signani

Featherweight – Francesco Grandelli vs Reece Bellotti

Super Lightweight – Dalton Smith vs Marko Radenovic

Super Lightweight – Samuel Gonzalez vs Jayro Duran

Super Middleweight – Valentino Manfredonia vs Milos Jankovic

Super Welterweight – Mirko Natalizi vs Alexander Benidze

Watch Fabio Turchi vs. Tommy McCarthy October 11, 2019 at 1:30PM ET/10:30AM PT Live Stream on DAZN.