Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko Live Stream Weigh-in Video

Gennady “GGG” Golovkin will take on Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the vacant IBF middleweight world championship on Saturday night, but first the two main event combatants as well as the undercard fighters must make the required weight limit on Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in. The live stream and video replay of the weigh-in will be shown YouTube.

Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs) was the long reigning middleweight champion until he was finally dethroned and handed his first professional defeat by Canelo Alvarez.

GGG and Alvarez fought twice, the first being a controversial Draw where many ringside and TV viewers felt GGG did enough to win.

The rematch ended with a decision going the way of Canelo. The two were initially interested in a rubbermatch, but Canelo’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya decided they had other business such as moving up in weight to win the WBA super middleweight title against Rocky Fielding and then signing to challenge Sergey Kovalev at light heavyweight for the WBO title in November.

Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 KOs) is best known for his close tough fought loss to IBF champion Daniel Jacobs as the last broadcast fight for the now defunct HBO world championship boxing.

The Ukrainian boxer will have another chance to become a world champion when he fights Golovkin for the vacant IBF belt.

Here is the full fight card line up and the weigh-limit they must meet to fight on Saturday night without penalty.

Middleweight (160lbs) – Gennady Golovkin vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Super Lightweight (140lbs) – Ivan Baranchyk vs Gabriel Bracero

Super Welterweight (154lbs) – Israil Madrimov vs Alejandro Barrera

Super Middleweight (168lbs) – Ali Akhmedov vs Andrew Hernandez

Welterweight (147lbs) – Brian Ceballo vs Ramal Amanov

Middleweight (160lbs) – Kamil Szeremeta vs Oscar Cortes

Super Middleweight (168lbs) – Nikita Ababiy vs Isiah Seldon

Light Heavyweight (175lbs) – Joseph Ward vs Marco Delgado

Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko Weigh-in live stream airs on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM PT



Video uploaded by DAZN USA