Gennady Golovkin vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko Live Stream Undercard

DAZN USA will live stream the Gennady “GGG” Golovkin vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko undercard bouts on YouTube before the main card shown live on DAZN.

The undercard bouts will show up and coming young talent, maybe you can see the next Triple G or Canelo before they become world famous.

Top prospects and future contenders will be part of the GGG-Derevyanchenko card.

On the card is 20-year old super middleweight Nikita “White Chocolate” Ababiy who is currently 6-0, he fights out of New York, and is becoming a much talked about prospect in boxing.

Ababiy was on a knockout streak until his last fight against Yunier Calzada which went the distance. He has speed and power and really lets his hands go in the ring, he is an exciting young fighter who continues to get better as he progresses his career.

Top Irish amateur boxing star Joseph Ward will make his long awaited professional boxing debut on the card. Ward who was considered Ireland’s best bet to win the Gold in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic games decided to turn pro and at 25 he feels now is the best time to do so. Ward who is a southpaw will fight in the light heavyweight class and takes on Marco Delgado in his debut.

Two undefeated welterweights will clash when American Brian Ceballo takes on southpaw Ramal Amanov who comes from Azerbaijan. Youth will be on Ceballo’s side, he is 25 to Amanov’s 35.

The live stream undercard starts at 4:00 PM PT on October 5, 2019.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Nikita Ababiy vs Isiah Seldon

Welterweight – Brian Ceballo vs Ramal Amanov

Middleweight – Kamil Szeremeta vs Oscar Cortes

Light Heavyweight – Joseph Ward vs Marco Delgado

GGG vs. Derevyanchenko Live Stream Undercard



Video by DAZN USA