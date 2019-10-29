Jerwin Ancajas: Pacquiao will KO Mayweather in six rounds

The always exciting IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas was in Los Angeles for his upcoming November 2nd fight against Jonathan Javier Rodriguez on ESPN as the co-feature to the Miguel Berchelt vs. Jason Sosa WBC super featherweight championship main event.

The 27-year-old southpaw from the Philippines won the IBF title in 2016 when he upset Puerto Rican champion McJoe Arroyo for the belt. Since winning the title he has defended it multiple times, most recently a stoppage win over Japanese contender Ryuichi Funai in May of 2019.

Ancajas (31-1-2, 21 KOs) told boxing reporter ESNEWS that he would love to see his idol Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao get another crack at the undefeated American boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr.

“For me I would like to see Manny (Pacquiao) in a Mayweather rematch,” Ancajas told ESNEWS. “I think Sir Manny will win the fight. Maybe a knockout in round six.”

Ancajas who is promoted by Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions and Top Rank, said the Filipino ring legend is a good person and the advice he has always given to him is to train hard and to be humble.

The soft spoken Ancajas is one of the top boxers to come out of the Philippines and he wants to continue to build his legacy in the ring.

Ancajas will defend his IBF super flyweight title against Mexican challenger Jonathan Javier Rodriguez at the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California on November 2, 2019. The fight will be broadcast on ESPN.