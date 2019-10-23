Julio Cesar Chavez: I love Manny Pacquiao because he has a big heart

The great Mexican boxing legend, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., was at the WBC convention in Mexico to be honored alongside the many fighters past and present who fought for or won the coveted green belt.

During a candid interview by YouTube boxing reporter ESNEWS, the hall of fame fighter was asked what does he think of Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao.

“I love you Pacquiao, he is number one,” said Chavez Sr. with a smile.”I love him because he has a big heart, he is nice and very humble.”

The PacMan not only has a big heart inside the ring but outside as well. He does a lot for his country by building homes, hospitals, and handing out money and food to the poor.

Chavez and Pacquiao have a lot in common, and it is no question the Mexican great sees a lot of himself in the fighting pride of the Philippines.

Both fighters carried a whole country on their back whenever they fought, and brought a warrior mentality into the ring that won fans worldwide.

Pacquiao has stated in many interviews that Chavez Sr. was one of his idols growing up. The 8-division champion used to have old VHS tapes of Julio Cesar Chavez fights and studied them as a kid. When the two boxing legends see each other its always a big hug and smiles.

Chavez Sr. and Pacquiao first met in the early 2000s when Pacquiao started fighting on HBO against the great Mexican featherweights Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Juan Manuel Marquez.

The two have nothing but mutual admiration and respect for each other.