Live Stream: Canelo vs. Kovalev Fight Week Press Conference Video

Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (51-1-2, 34 KOs) will go up to 175 lbs to challenger the WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) on November 2, 2019 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada.

The two combatants will take place in the pre-fight press-conference held on Wednesday and they will address the media and give their opinion on Saturday’s fight.

Canelo, 29, has won multiple titles in several weight divisions. He holds belts at super welterweight, middleweight, super middleweight and now will try to capture another title at light heavyweight.

This will be a real dangerous bout for the Mexican star. He will be going in against a naturally bigger and taller opponent and some critics suggest the extra weight could slow down the much shorter Canelo and the power of Kovalev could be the difference maker.

Canelo and his supporters beg to differ. Canelo likes to challenge himself and he strongly believes his boxing skill will prevail. The height is the only difference because in Canelo’s mind he might be shorter but he feels he is going to be the stronger of the two on fight night.

Kovalev, 36, has been a dominant force in the light heavyweight division and respects Canelo’s courage to challenge him but believes he choose the wrong guy to try and win a belt off of at 175 lbs.

The Russian WBO champion is coming off a back and forth tough bout against formerly undefeated British challenger Anthony Yarde. Kovalev had a tough time with Yarde and even trainer Buddy McGirt threatened to throw in the towel if he didn’t pick up the pace, Kovalev dug deep and pulled off the TKO in round 11.

Watch the pre-fight press-conference on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM PT live stream below.

Canelo-Kovalev fight week press-conference video stream



Upload by Ruptly

Canelo-Kovalev is promoted by Golden Boy, Main Events and Krusher Promotions and will be shown live online through DAZN USA streaming service on Saturday, November 2, 2019 9/6 PM ET/PT.